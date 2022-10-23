The posts to be assigned in the ministries are about forty: that’s who Berlusconi is aiming for

The wounded lion prepares to do battle. Silvio Berlusconi warms up the engines for the risk of the deputy ministers. “From the calculations of those who work on the dossier of numbers two, the party that won the elections is entitled to double the number of seats compared to the sum of Lega and Forza Italia”, writes the Corriere della Sera. But the delicate armchairs to be assigned are very many.

“The new deputy Maurizio Leo swill be in Via XX Settembre with a (heavy) delegation to Finance. Another very delicate matter is the security of the Republic. For Franco Gabriellito whom Mario Draghi entrusted the Secret Services two weeks after the birth of the government, Meloni has plenty of time to decide “, writes the Corriere della Sera.

According to the Corriere della Sera, “the first request of the Knight, who lost the tug-of-war with Meloni on Justice, is to have Francesco Paolo Sisto a desk in Via Arenula as deputy of Carlo Nordio. The second request is to have the former group leader Paolo Barelli as number two of Matteo Piantedosi at the Viminale and the third concerns Valentino Valentini “.

Again according to Corriere della Sera, “some hope of joining the team is also fed by the Brianza-based Andrea Mandelli, former vice president of Montecitorio and the two regional coordinators of Calabria and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Giuseppe Mangialavori and Sandra Savino. Deborah Bergamini, who was at the Relations with Parliament in the Draghi government, he could remain in his post with the new minister Luca Ciriani “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

