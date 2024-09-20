According to the Ministry of Justice, the agents will act against crimes and on indigenous lands

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski, authorized the use of the National Public Security Force in the states of Paraná and Roraima.

Read the full text here (PDF – 79 kB) and here (PDF – 79 kB) of the ordinances published in DOU (Official Gazette of the Union) this Friday (20.Sep.2024).

In Paraná, agents will support actions against criminal organizations and transnational crimes in border and coastal regions.

In Roraima, the National Public Security Force will operate for 90 days in the Pirititi Indigenous Land, which occupies around 43,000 hectares in the municipality of Rorainópolis, with support from Funai (National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples) and in conjunction with the State’s public security bodies.

The number of agents has not yet been defined. According to the published orders, it will be determined based on the planning defined by the Directorate of the National Public Security Force, of the National Secretariat of Public Security of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

With information from Brazil Agency.