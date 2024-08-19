Extraordinary resources will be used to cover costs related to court rulings, payment of benefits and works

The Ministry of Planning and Budget published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Monday (Aug 19, 2024) an ordinance communicating the opening of a supplementary credit of R$63.39 billion in favor of 4 ministries and the federal public debt.

According to the text, the resources needed to open the credit come from the cancellation of budgetary allocations.

Read the beneficiary bodies, the amount and what the resources should be used for:

Ministry of Mines and Energy – R$ 429,079 for compliance with court orders;

– R$ 429,079 for compliance with court orders; Ministry of Social Security – R$560,000,000 for compliance with court orders;

– R$560,000,000 for compliance with court orders; Ministry of Defense – R$48,906,475 for the administration of an Air Force unit, management and maintenance of public services, and housing allowance or housing assistance to public agents in Brazil and abroad;

– R$48,906,475 for the administration of an Air Force unit, management and maintenance of public services, and housing allowance or housing assistance to public agents in Brazil and abroad; Ministry of Integration and Regional Development – R$55,488,376 for Dnocs (National Department of Works Against Droughts), to be used in works for the distribution of water resources in Pernambuco and Paraíba, and in the construction of a dam in Rio Grande do Norte;

– R$55,488,376 for Dnocs (National Department of Works Against Droughts), to be used in works for the distribution of water resources in Pernambuco and Paraíba, and in the construction of a dam in Rio Grande do Norte; federal public debt – R$62,734,694,363 in resources under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance for the payment of the internal public debt.

