The capital stock of the state-owned company should exceed R$ 1.5 billion after the incorporation of advances from the Union

The federal government authorized on Tuesday (July 25, 2023) the increase in the share capital of Autoridade Portuária de Santos SA, through the incorporation of advances made by the Union, updating of these amounts, in addition to the balance of previous capitalizations. Until the last update of the statute, in 2020, the state’s shares exceeded R$ 1.4 billion.

According to the decree, to this amount will be added R$ 103,346,942.15 from an advance transferred in 2015, by the Union, in addition to another R$ 4,052,782.11 from other advances made in 2019 and 2020, to increase the company’s share capital. With this, the new share capital should exceed R$ 1.5 billion.

As a privately held public company, linked to the Ministry of Ports and Airportsthe shares representing the company’s share capital are 99.9% owned by the Union and less than 0.01% by the municipality of Santos.

The decree also authorizes the subscription of new shares by the Union and by the municipality in proportion to the shareholders’ participation and, if the municipality of Santos does not exercise the preemptive right within the established period, the Union may exercise it.

The new share capital must be published in the Official Diary of the Union after the approval, by the general meeting of shareholders, of the total amount, as well as the number of shares to be issued.

With information from Brazil Agency.