From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/07/2024 – 8:30

The federal government, through the MGI (Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services)authorized this Wednesday, 3, the holding of a public competition for the ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation).

There are 120 vacancies for the position of administrative analyst and 60 vacancies for the position of environmental analyst.

In addition, authorization was also published for the public competition of the JBRJ (Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden Research Institute). There are 20 vacancies for the positions of science and technology analyst (11), researcher (5) and technologist (4).

According to the MGI, the responsibility for carrying out public tenders will lie with the bodies themselves, which must issue the respective rules, through the publication of notices, ordinances or other administrative acts.

The minimum advance period between the publication of the notice and the first test of the competition will be two months.