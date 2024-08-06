The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (MGI) authorized the holding of a competition to fill 150 vacancies at the National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEM).

According to an ordinance published in Official Gazette of the Union (DOU)there will be 80 vacancies for technologists, 25 for Science and Technology analysts, and 15 for researchers – all at higher education level. There will also be 30 vacancies for intermediate-level technicians.

The deadline for publishing the public tender opening notice will be up to six months, counting from the publication of the ordinance.



