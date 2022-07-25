According to a decision by the National Secretariat for Citizenship Income, the benefit begins to be paid on August 9

The National Secretariat for Citizenship Income –a body linked to the Ministry of Citizenship– authorized the advance payment of Auxílio Brasil in August. According to normative instruction (intact – 137 KB) published this Monday (25.Jul.2022) in Official Diary of the Unionthe benefit will be released from August 9th to 22nd.

The new aid of R$ 600 will be paid in 5 installments until December. It should indirectly benefit 53 million people. The payment dates from September to the end of the year are maintained for the time being.

Here are the benefit release dates in August:

end of NIS 1 – August 9;

end of NIS 1 – August 9; end of NIS 2 – August 10;

end of NIS 2 – August 10; end of NIS 3 – August 11;

end of NIS 3 – August 11; end of NIS 4 – 12 August;

end of NIS 4 – 12 August; end of NIS 5 – 15 August;

end of NIS 5 – 15 August; end of NIS 6 – 16 August;

end of NIS 6 – 16 August; end of NIS 7 – 17 August;

end of NIS 7 – 17 August; end of NIS 8 – 18 August;

end of NIS 8 – 18 August; end of NIS 9 – 19 August;

end of NIS 9 – 19 August; end of NIS 0 – August 22.

The idea of ​​changing the social program calendar been discussed for a long time in the Planalto. The president Jair Bolsonarothe (PL) had signaled on July 14 that it wanted the money immediately in the hands of the beneficiary families.

The assessment is that the faster the money enters people’s pockets, the greater the chance that Bolsonaro will improve his index of voting intentions in the polls and, consequently, the result at the polls.

survey PowerDate held from July 17 to 19, 2022 shows that the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has 52% of voting intentions among voters who claim to have received some portion of Auxílio Brasil. The rate moved up 9 percentage points in 15 days. Jair Bolsonaro has 32% of intentions; 5 percentage points lower than in the July 3-5, 2022 round.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from July 17 to 19, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-07122/2022.