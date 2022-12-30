The federal government authorized 5 advisors to travel with the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to Miami, in the United States. According to an ordinance published in the Official Diary of the Union this Friday (Dec.30, 2022). According to the text, the trip will be from January 1st to 30th.

The ordinance authorizes the advisors appointed to advise the future former president to “provide advice, security and personal support to the future former President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, in the International Agenda to be held in Miami/United States of America, from January 1 to 30, 2023, including the period of displacement”. Here’s the full of the concierge (427 KB).

Bolsonaro’s mandate ends on Saturday (31.jan). The inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), will be on Sunday (1.Jan.2023). How did the Power360Bolsonaro will not pass the banner to Lula.

Still in early December, the current head of the Executive told allies that he is “100% decided” of the decision. Bolsonaro was the 1st Brazilian president to run for re-election and not win a 2nd term.

Since the result of the 2nd round of the elections, the president has avoided going to the Planalto Palace, seat of government. He has been receiving allies and fulfilling few official dispatch commitments at Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence. The Chief Executive has made few public appearances since October 30. Nor has he spoken publicly about the trip to Miami, which his aides were allowed to accompany him on.

The Federal Constitution determines that every former president, at the end of his term, is entitled to use the services of up to 8 employees funded with appropriations specific to the Presidency of the Republic. According to the regiment, there are 4 servants designated for security and personal support, 2 official vehicles with drivers and 2 advisors.

The advisers who should accompany Bolsonaro to the United States are: