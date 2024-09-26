The expectation is to hire R$12 billion in investments for the stretch of BR-040 that connects Belo Horizonte (MG) to Cristalina (GO)

The federal government and ANTT (National Land Transportation Agency) will auction this Thursday (September 26, 2024) the stretch of BR-040 that connects Belo Horizonte (MG) to Cristalina (GO), known as Rota dos Cristais. The auction is scheduled for 2 pm, at B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange).

The 30-year concession for 594.8 km of the road will be auctioned. The expectation is to contract R$12 billion in investments, with R$6.4 billion in infrastructure works such as widening and construction of additional lanes, and R$5.6 billion in operational costs over the course of the contract.

The Rota dos Cristais auction is the federal government’s 3rd highway auction of 2024. The stretch is also one of the largest in the Ministry of Transport’s concession portfolio. 5 other auctions must be carried out until December.

Improvements include:

9.9 km of duplication;

342.8 km of additional lanes;

implementation of 61.6 km of marginal roads;

a stroke correction;

construction of 5 underground passages;

implementation of 34 walkways;

installation of 272 bus stops;

18 wildlife crossings;

226 hits;

2 stopping and resting points for cargo carriers.

NEW BR-040

The concession of Rota dos Cristais is the 2nd step in the BR-040 re-tendering process. The highway that connects Brasília to Rio had two concessionaires that are leaving, hence the need to re-tender the entire highway. Via040a company in the Invepar group that operated 936.8 km from Brasília to Juiz de Fora, returned the concession.

The other 180.4 km from Juiz de Fora to Rio de Janeiro are managed by Concera company owned by Triunfo Participações, whose 1996 contract ended in 2021, but the concessionaire obtained the right in court to continue operating until the new auction.

The government redivided the 2 blocks of the highway into 4:

Rio-Juiz de Fora – 218.8 km long from Rio de Janeiro (RJ) to Juiz de Fora (MG);

Juiz de Fora-BH – 232 km long from Juiz de Fora (MG) to Belo Horizonte (MG) – already auctioned in the 1st semester for the EPR ;

Crystal Route – 594 km long from Belo Horizonte (MG) to Cristalina (GO);

Pequi Route – 315 km long, which includes the stretch of BR-040 from Cristalina (GO) to Brasília (DF), in addition to segments of BRs 060 and 153 from Brasília to Goiânia (GO).

The stretch from Rio to Juiz de Fora is expected to be auctioned in the first quarter of 2025. The Rota do Pequi route is behind schedule. It is likely to be held up until the end of next year or 2026.