The dream of many young comic book readers or anime lovers is to have a good showcase to display collectible figures that are quite expensive. This is normal for Gerard boyce, vice president of the Fair Work Commission In Australia, however, it means the complete opposite to your co-workers, especially if you have them in your office.

What happened? Gerard boyce was criticized by members of the Australian Senate and other colleagues of the commission to which he belongs, because in his office he has a vast collection of figures ranging from the iconic Vampirella until Scarlet johansson in his performance of Ghost in the Shell.

Gerard boyce He has had to remove his comic book and action movie figures to make his workplace that much more serious. The point is that perhaps he was not breaking some rule, however, this discussion reached the point of saying that his ‘personal exhibition’ could cause ‘psychological harm’ to others.

Those who defend the officer of the Fair Work Commission They say that Gerard Boyce is a simple hobby like any other, since these figures can be bought at any ‘EB Games‘.

Just to put a better context, the Fair Work Commission in Australia it is a body in charge of resolving labor disputes in the country. It is curious that they complain about the vice president and his collection of comic figures understanding what their work is about.

Trading comic book figures for one of Donald Trump and fake security cameras

In case of Gerard boyce It escalated to somewhat ridiculous levels, because after he was forced to remove his comic book figures, he decided to put a cardboard of Donald Trump, the former president of the United States and some fake security cameras, which were removed.

Finally, according to Comcare, a government body that oversees Commonwealth labor, health and safety, found that the comic book figures’ did not ‘violate Australia’s occupational safety and health laws, but’ considered the display of the figurines to be a psychological hazard ‘.

To all this, the Comcare has recommended to Fair Work Commission staff to review the ‘unacceptable conduct and sexual harassment policies’ in Australia. We’ll see how this theme of Gerard Boyce’s comic figures ends.

