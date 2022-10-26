Assobibe, the Confindustria Association that represents producers of soft drinks in Italy, expresses best wishes for a good job to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and to the entire government team. On this occasion, he hopes that the Executive will intervene as soon as possible in support of the companies that produce and distribute chinotti, oranges, citrates, foams, colas and other non-alcoholic drinks in Italy, with consequent direct economic and social value in favor of the entire supply chain. agricultural: it is in fact necessary to mitigate the effects of the heavy increases in energy costs and raw materials.

The president of Assobibe, Giangiacomo Pierini, points out that “In this phase of growing inflation, it is necessary that the next budget law contains an intervention to cancel the so-called ‘sugar tax’, whose entry into force is scheduled for January 1, 2023 , which would affect citizens and businesses of the sector, which is made up of 64% SMEs ”.

This new tax – which affects only soft drinks, with and without sugar – would have serious adverse effects on the market and on employment, without achieving the objectives for which it was envisaged in 2019. As recently highlighted by the European Commission, it is in fact a a measure that does not guarantee results for health and for this reason several countries are canceling it given the measurable economic and occupational damage.