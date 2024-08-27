After agreement between government officials and the opposition, location restrictions will only apply to new establishments

The government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) responded to a request from the opposition and will change the weapons decree published in 2023. The agreement was announced this Tuesday (Aug 27, 2024), during the discussion in the Senate of a PDL (Legislative Decree Project) that weakened rules on firearms.

The announcement was made by the leader of the Government in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA). According to him, the PT administration will publish by Monday (2.Sep.2024) a decree that changes the original. One of the points that will be changed is the one that deals with the minimum distance between shooting clubs and schools. With the agreement, it was removed from the agenda by the president Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

According to the decree signed by Lula in July 2023, these locations should only operate within a 1 km radius of public and private schools. Clubs already established would have 18 months (from July 2023) to change their address.

Jaques Wagner stated that the government accepted that only establishments opened after the publication of the original decree, on July 21, 2023, will have to comply with the minimum distance from schools.

Previously, congressmen tried to reverse this rule through a PDL to remove this obligation. The text was approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) of the Senate.

The project, however, was blocked by senators linked to the government, and members of the opposition claimed that there was a breach of an agreement for the proposal to be voted on as approved by the Chamber.

Rapporteur’s criticism of the government

Earlier, the project’s rapporteur in the Senate, Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), had stated that members allied with the government failed to comply with an agreement to vote on the text as it came from the Chamber.

“This PDL came to correct some distortions in that decree. These people who have a shooting club authorized by the government, who invested millions, who generate jobs and income. Who will bear this loss? Because the government itself authorized it, through the Armed Forces? What justification do they have?”he asked.

The statement was made on the morning of Tuesday (27 August), before the agreement with the government.