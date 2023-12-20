PoderData shows that, among the beneficiaries of the social program, 46% approve and 44% disapprove of the PT administration

Search for PowerDate carried out from December 16 to 18, 2023, shows that 46% of Bolsa Família beneficiaries approve of the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Those who disapprove in this group are 44%. Another 10% were unable to answer.

By considering a smaller stratum, the margin of error in this sample (6.2 pp) is greater than in the total research population (2 pp). Therefore, the numbers indicate a technical tie between approval and disapproval.

The program, created in 2003, in the first year of Lula's first term, had been replaced by Auxílio Brasil in the government Bolsonaro and was renamed in March this year. Since April, the government's approval and disapproval ratings among beneficiaries have fluctuated, but it has been stable since September.

The research was carried out by PowerDategroup company Poder360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data was collected from December 16th to 18th, 2023, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 244 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100 thousand calls until interviewees are found that faithfully represent the population as a whole. Find out more about the methodology by reading this text.

