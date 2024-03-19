Ricardo Lewandowski has demanded progress in the PF investigations and maintained dialogue with ministers; Alexandre de Moraes will be the case rapporteur

Members of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security assess that the case regarding the death of councilor Marielle Franco should move forward after being sent to the STF (Supreme Federal Court). Behind the scenes, Ricardo Lewandowski has taken the lead in conversations on the topic in Brasília.

The PF (Federal Police) has demanded progress in investigations, according to the Power360. Already at the Supreme Court, where he was from 2006 to 2023, he has maintained dialogue with ministers, mainly Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case.

In the political field, Lewandowski also signals his commitment to resolving the case. This week, for example, the Psol bench, the party to which the councilor belonged, will be received at the Palace of Justice.

Before the investigation went to the STF, it was being processed at the STJ (Superior Court of Justice), with minister Raul Araújo. There is an expectation that the investigations will gain new momentum in the Supreme Court and with Lewandowski's movements.

REMEMBER THE CASE

Marielle and Anderson were killed on the night of March 14, 2018. She had left a meeting at the Casa das Pretas Institute, in the center of Rio de Janeiro. The car she was in was chased by criminals until the Estácio neighborhood, which connects with the North Zone.

Investigations and a plea bargain pointed to former military police officer Ronnie Lessa as the author of the shooting. He allegedly fired 13 times towards the vehicle.

Lessa is arrested. He had previously been convicted of smuggling firearms parts and accessories. The author of the plea bargain is also former PM Élcio Queiroz, who drove the Cobalt used in the crime.

Another suspect arrested is former firefighter Maxwell Simões Correia, known as Suel. It would be his responsibility to deliver the Cobalt used by Lessa for dismantling. According to investigations, all of them are involved with militias.

At the end of February, police arrested Edilson Barbosa dos Santos, known as Orelha. He is the owner of the scrap yard suspected of dismantling and disposing of the vehicle used in the murder.

The man had already been charged by the Public Prosecutor's Office in August 2023. He is accused of impeding and hindering investigations.

Despite the arrests, 6 years after the crime no one was convicted. Since 2023, the investigation initiated by the Rio de Janeiro police has been monitored by the Federal Police.

In December 2023, the then Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinosaid that the crime would be solved “shortly”. At the time, he stated that the investigations were moving towards the final phase.