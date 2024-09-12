12/09/2024 – 1:01
The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) requested in the early hours of this Thursday,
12, a three-day extension of the deadline for concluding the agreement on the relief of
payroll. The petition was forwarded to Minister Cristiano Zanin, of the Supreme Court
Federal (STF), after the Chamber exceeded the limit given by the magistrate for Congress and
the government found sources of compensation for the tax exemption waiver.
The deadline ended this Wednesday, the 11th. The basic text of the tax relief bill was
approved three minutes before the end of the day, at 11:57 p.m., with 253 votes in favor, 67 against and
four abstentions. Voting on the highlights (attempts to change the main text),
However, it exceeded the limit and continued into the early hours of the morning. The petition entered the STF system
at 00:13 this Thursday.
“We respectfully request an extension of the period of suspension of the case and prospecting of
effects of the decision suspending the effectiveness of the precautionary measure for more exceptional 3 (three)
working days, solely for the completion of the legislative process in the phase regulated by article 66
of the Constitution (sanction/veto)”, says the petition, signed by the minister of the AGU, Jorge Messias.
After approval in Congress, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) still needs to
sanction the tax relief project. During the vote in the plenary, opposition deputies, such as
Bia Kicis (PL-DF) and Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP), resorted to obstruction attempts, with
speeches against the government and the re-taxation, which delayed the conclusion of the analysis of the text.
Congresswoman Any Ortiz (Cidadania-RS), who had been appointed as rapporteur of the text, gave up
to sign the opinion during the plenary analysis. The function was given to the government leader in
House, José Guimarães (PT-CE). In a speech at the podium, Ortiz criticized the government for having
appealed to the STF to put an end to the payroll tax exemption.
“The Workers’ Party wants to increasingly burden those who generate jobs and income,” he declared.
“As a businesswoman and lawyer, I would like to ask permission to return the report. I want
return the report.”
“José Guimarães, I would like you, as leader of the government, to sign this blackmail that
we are seeing here today, because, for my history, for my principles, for what I
guided you here today, I unfortunately have no way to sign this report in this way as
was made”, he added.
The proposal maintains the payroll tax exemption for companies and municipalities in 2024, with
a series of compensation measures for the tax waiver this year, but foresees the re-taxation
gradually from 2025. The text, drafted on Wednesday night, the 11th, by the team
economic and by the leaders of the House, brought a new wording in relation to the version approved in
Senate – the change, however, was considered as a drafting adjustment and, therefore, the
project will not have to undergo new analysis by senators.
#Government #asks #STF #days #conclude #agreement #tax #relief
Leave a Reply