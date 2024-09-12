Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/09/2024 – 1:01

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) requested in the early hours of this Thursday,

12, a three-day extension of the deadline for concluding the agreement on the relief of

payroll. The petition was forwarded to Minister Cristiano Zanin, of the Supreme Court

Federal (STF), after the Chamber exceeded the limit given by the magistrate for Congress and

the government found sources of compensation for the tax exemption waiver.

The deadline ended this Wednesday, the 11th. The basic text of the tax relief bill was

approved three minutes before the end of the day, at 11:57 p.m., with 253 votes in favor, 67 against and

four abstentions. Voting on the highlights (attempts to change the main text),

However, it exceeded the limit and continued into the early hours of the morning. The petition entered the STF system

at 00:13 this Thursday.

“We respectfully request an extension of the period of suspension of the case and prospecting of

effects of the decision suspending the effectiveness of the precautionary measure for more exceptional 3 (three)

working days, solely for the completion of the legislative process in the phase regulated by article 66

of the Constitution (sanction/veto)”, says the petition, signed by the minister of the AGU, Jorge Messias.

After approval in Congress, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) still needs to

sanction the tax relief project. During the vote in the plenary, opposition deputies, such as

Bia Kicis (PL-DF) and Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP), resorted to obstruction attempts, with

speeches against the government and the re-taxation, which delayed the conclusion of the analysis of the text.

Congresswoman Any Ortiz (Cidadania-RS), who had been appointed as rapporteur of the text, gave up

to sign the opinion during the plenary analysis. The function was given to the government leader in

House, José Guimarães (PT-CE). In a speech at the podium, Ortiz criticized the government for having

appealed to the STF to put an end to the payroll tax exemption.

“The Workers’ Party wants to increasingly burden those who generate jobs and income,” he declared.

“As a businesswoman and lawyer, I would like to ask permission to return the report. I want

return the report.”

“José Guimarães, I would like you, as leader of the government, to sign this blackmail that

we are seeing here today, because, for my history, for my principles, for what I

guided you here today, I unfortunately have no way to sign this report in this way as

was made”, he added.

The proposal maintains the payroll tax exemption for companies and municipalities in 2024, with

a series of compensation measures for the tax waiver this year, but foresees the re-taxation

gradually from 2025. The text, drafted on Wednesday night, the 11th, by the team

economic and by the leaders of the House, brought a new wording in relation to the version approved in

Senate – the change, however, was considered as a drafting adjustment and, therefore, the

project will not have to undergo new analysis by senators.