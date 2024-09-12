The bill containing the agreement was approved in the Chamber in the final minutes of Wednesday (11.Sep) and will be sanctioned

The federal government asked the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in the early hours of this Thursday (September 12, 2024) for more time to implement the agreement on the tax relief. If accepted by the Supreme Court, the new deadline is September 15.

The request was made via the AGU (Attorney General’s Office), which filed a petition at 00:13 this Thursday. Minutes earlier, at 23:58, the Chamber of Deputies approved the PL that ensures the benefit until the end of 2024 and determines the gradual re-taxation of the 17 sectors of the economy and municipalities with up to 156.2 thousand inhabitants starting in 2025.

However, the text still needs to be sanctioned by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). In other words, in practice, the AGU wants 3 more days for the PT member to sanction the project. Here is the full from the AGU request (PDF – 132 kB).

“As the term of the prospective effect granted by this Supreme Court ends today, it is necessary to exceptionally grant an additional term of 3 (three) business days, solely in order to finalize the legislative process in its final stage of sanction/veto by the President of the Republic”wrote the Attorney General of the Union, Jorge Messias.