Text changes concept of legitimate defense of security agents in the Guarantee of Law and Order operation

The federal government asked the National Congress to remove the bill that extends the exclusionary situations of illegality to police officers and members of the Armed Forces. The request was published in this Thursday’s edition (6.Apr.2023) of the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full (74 KB).

The exclusion of unlawfulness is provided for in article 23 of the penal code. The project changes the concept of legitimate defense of military and public security agents in GLO (Law and Order Guarantee) operations. It establishes that “there is no crime when the agent commits the act: in a state of necessity; in self-defense; in strict compliance with a legal duty or in the regular exercise of a right”.

The proposal was sent to Congress by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in November 2019. It was signed by the former ministers Sergio Moro (from Justice and Public Security), Jorge Oliveira (from the General Secretariat of the Presidency) and Fernando Azevedo (from Defense).

At the time, the Planalto justified that the measure aims to “grant greater legal support to professionals who are members of public security bodies, in order to mitigate the insecurity for the physical and psychological safety of these professionals”.

The Executive’s text included agents from the PF (Federal Police), PRF (Federal Highway Police), Federal Railway Police, Civil Police, PM (Military Police), CBM (Military Fire Brigades) and Federal, State and District Criminal Police.

the former deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), who was rapporteur for the proposal at the Public Security Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, included in the list: legislative police officers and effective servants who carry out police activities in hearings of the Judiciary.

He also added to the proposal that it is not a crime when the police officer kills in defense of the inviolability of the home, and excluded the arrest before the investigation of agents who have killed during the operation.

Pre-salt

also in official diary this Thursday (April 6), the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) asked for the withdrawal of the processing of a bill that removes the obligation of the Union to transfer pre-salt resources to the Social Fund.

From June 2022, Bolsonaro’s proposal was that the Union could sell its share of the surplus oil and gas from the pre-salt layer and not need to transfer the resources to the fund for health, education and other social areas.