Project that limits the demarcation of indigenous lands is on the agenda of the plenary this Tuesday (May 30, 2023)

The leader of the Government in the Chamber, Deputy José Guimaraes (PT-CE), said this Tuesday (May 30, 2023) that the governing group is still negotiating to postpone the vote on the Bill (Bill) 490/2007, and their attachments. The proposal establishes a timeframe and limits the demarcation of indigenous lands. The project is on the voting agenda for this 3rd (May 30).

“O [projeto do] time frame we are working to not go on the agenda. If so, we will forward a vote against”said Guimarães in an interview with journalists in the Chamber.

Last week, deputies approved, by 324 votes in favor and 131 againstthe urgency regime of the project, which accelerates the processing of the proposal and allows its analysis directly in plenary, without going through special commissions.

According to the leader of the Government, the proposal is “very sensitive” and there is no consensus in the House. The text is defended by the ruralist group and criticized by left-wing deputies and defenders of the indigenous agenda in Congress.

“The ideal is not to vote on this matter. It is very sensitive, it divides the House, President Arthur [Lira] informed us that it is the 1st item on the agenda. Okay, that’s part of it, but let’s seek agreement for a negotiated solution without needing to shake or complicate anything”, said Guimaraes.

Land demarcation is one of the defenses of the president’s administration Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which created the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, the 1st dedicated to the demands of indigenous peoples and native peoples in the country.

On this 3rd (May 30), the minister of the portfolio, Sônia Guajajara, and deputies from the so-called cocar bench were in the Chamber and spoke against the vote on the text. According to the minister, the project is a “legislated genocide” against indigenous peoples.

If held this week, the vote on the text takes place at the gates of the trial of the matter at the STF (Federal Supreme Court), scheduled for June 7. The movement in the Chamber puts pressure on the matter to be voted by the Supreme Court.

The thesis of the so-called temporal framework, defended by landowners, states that indigenous peoples would only be entitled to lands that were in their possession on October 5, 1988, the date of enactment of the Federal Constitution, or that were in legal dispute at that time.

In 2009, when judging the Raposa Serra do Sol case, a territory located in Roraima, the STF decided that the indigenous people had the right to the disputed land, as they lived on it on the date of promulgation of the Constitution. Since then, the validity of the opposite has been discussed: whether or not indigenous peoples could also claim lands not occupied on the date of enactment.