Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/09/2024 – 14:52

Used as a bargaining chip by the opposition to guarantee the succession to the presidency of the Chamber, the bill that deals with amnesty for prisoners of January 8th should be voted on in the first week after the first round of this year’s municipal elections, in October. The move occurred after the government’s articulation with the Centrão (Centrão) to block the proposal. In exchange, the House’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) will discuss, this Wednesday, the 11th, the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that limits the monocratic decisions of ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF). The agreement established ensured that this PEC will not be voted on this Wednesday.

Members of the Centrão party believe that the current text of the proposal is too broad and say that a consensual solution between all political groups is needed. Supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) planned to include this project in an extra-agenda vote this Wednesday. To do so, they would need 34 votes, which they were unable to obtain.

The text was to be analyzed this Tuesday, the 10th, and the government officials were saved by the bell, due to the start of the agenda in the Chamber’s plenary session at the end of the afternoon, which forced the end of the CCJ session before the reading of the report.

The rapporteur of the amnesty bill, Rodrigo Valadares (União-SE), criticized the government’s stance. “What we have been seeing since yesterday (Tuesday) is a maneuver by the government, by the left, which has spurious interests. We are suffering all kinds of obstruction and retaliation,” said Valadares. “You are just postponing the inevitable. Yesterday (Tuesday), we showed that we will win this war, and people will be released from prison. We will have amnesty in Brazil.”

On Tuesday, he showed the Statethe PP, led by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), made a gesture to the Bolsonarists and replaced members considered neutral or closer to the government with opposition members to ensure the approval of the proposal. União Brasil, on the other hand, went as far as to remove its opposition members from the composition of the CCJ, but they soon backed down.

Congressman Arthur Maia (União-BA) made an appeal on Tuesday for the discussion to be postponed. “We, from União Brasil, have congressmen who want to vote in favor, others who want to vote against, but one thing is certain, this is not the right time for this debate,” he said. “We know that this is the last session before the election. If we vote on this on October 8, the first Tuesday after the election, the election will already be over, the atmosphere will be different.”

Rodrigo Valadares, who is part of the same União Brasil party as Arthur Maia, signaled on Tuesday that there is confusion about the alignment of the parties at the moment. “There are many players and we don’t know which teams are on the field. There are players playing for two teams,” he said.

There is fear, both among allies of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and members of the Supreme Court, that Bolsonaro could be pardoned by this proposal. As reported by Estadão, legal experts consider the new text to be too broad and that the project could create legal loopholes to benefit the former president.

Valadares said that the bill does not affect Bolsonaro, but as part of his own strategy, according to him, the report was released only after the beginning of the CCJ session on Tuesday, which was marked by riots, mockery and attacks between left-wing and right-wing deputies. The rapporteur also said that he would not discuss specific points of the bill. Neither government officials nor Bolsonaro supporters said they had read the document on Tuesday or even early Wednesday.