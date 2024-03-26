With Reutersi With Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/com-reuters/ 03/26/2024 – 16:37

The Board of Trustees of the Time and Service Guarantee Fund (FGTS) approved this Tuesday, 26th, the right to use future FGTS deposits for settlement, amortization or payment of part of the installments resulting from housing financing, the so-called FGTS Future .

FGTS Futuro facilitates access for low-income families to housing credit, as the amount deposited monthly can be used to expand financing capacity.

According to a presentation by the Board of Trustees, the measure has the potential to include 31 thousand families with income of up to 2,640 reais per month in housing credit per year and improve housing credit conditions for another 12,100 families.

The impact on the FGTS of not returning discounts, according to an estimate by the operating agent, is 11.4 million reais per year, which represents 0.11% of the current budget.

How will it work

Every month, the employer deposits 8% of the salary of the worker with a formal contract into the FGTS. Through FGTS Futuro, the worker would use this additional 8% to prove their income. With the Guarantee Fund considered within the monthly income, the borrower will be able to finance a more expensive property or purchase the property initially planned and reduce the installment amount.

In practice, Caixa Econômica Federal, the operating agent of the FGTS, will automatically transfer the employer's future deposits in the Guarantee Fund to the bank that granted the housing financing. The worker will continue to pay the remaining amount of the benefit.