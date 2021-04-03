The Russian government approved a bill establishing increased penalties for violation of traffic rules (SDA) by persons subject to administrative punishment. It is reported by RIA News…

“To approve the draft federal law” On Amendments to Article 264 (1) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “and submit it to the State Duma in accordance with the established procedure,” the government said in a statement.

The draft law in the new edition sets out the corresponding article, in one of the parts of which heightened measures of responsibility for violation of traffic rules are fixed.

Earlier it became known about the plans of the Ministry of Justice of Russia to supplement the draft of the new Code of Administrative Violations (CAO) with new norms. For example, it is proposed to take away the driver’s license for up to one and a half years if he has committed three gross traffic violations during the year. In particular, he drove through a red light, drove into the oncoming lane, exceeded the speed by 60 kilometers per hour. For three years, you can lose your license for drunk driving with a child in the cabin. Currently, this is threatened with a fine and deprivation of rights for up to two years.