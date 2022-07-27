Home page politics

Germany is apparently supporting Ukraine with further arms deliveries against Russia. The federal government has approved the sale of self-propelled howitzers.

Berlin – Im Ukraine conflictt the federal government approved the sale of 100 new self-propelled howitzers to the Ukraine in the fight against Russia approved. The news magazine reports The mirror on Wednesday (July 27) first. According to the report, the responsible Ministry of Economics has given the Munich armaments company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) the manufacturing license.

The budget for the artillery pieces of the Panzerhaubitze 2000 type amounts to 1.7 billion euros, a KMW spokesman said mirror With. According to the information, the company submitted the application to the ministry on July 11. Two days later, KMW received approval for the production of the weapons. At first, the company declined to comment on the report. That too ZDF and the World reported on the approval.

Self-propelled howitzers for Ukraine: Germany approves sale

According to the mirrorreport, Ukraine had already asked KMW in April whether the self-propelled howitzers could be bought from the manufacturer. It is therefore still unclear when the company will deliver the ordered weapons. According to the information, the production of the weapons should take several years.

So far, Germany has supplied Ukraine with ten self-propelled howitzers from its own stocks, reports the German press agency (dpa). The tank howitzer is the most modern artillery piece that the Bundeswehr has. The weapon has a range of 40 kilometers.

Only a short time ago CDU-Boss Friedrich Merz Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) attacked. The accusation: “His announcements about military support for Ukraine do not stand up to scrutiny,” Merz told the newspapers Funk media group. Merz calls for a public debate about its trustworthiness in the course of arms deliveries. “The German public and parliament are being deceived. And the federal government is not doing what the Bundestag decided: namely to supply heavy weapons,” said the Christian Democrat. (Jan Wendt with dpa)