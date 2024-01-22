RBC: the government approved the idea of ​​regulating “orphan” music

The Government Commission on Legislative Activities approved the idea of ​​regulating “orphan” works, the authors of which are unknown or not in contact, and supported amendments to the Civil Code of the Russian Federation. About it reports RBC.

The amendments were approved at a meeting on January 22. Now, according to the bill, royalties for the use of such music or books will be paid through a nominee account. If the author is found, funds can be debited from this account.

The government also proposed to establish a procedure for creating a nominal account. Thus, it is recommended to open it only in Russian credit institutions that will record incoming finances on a reimbursable basis.

Earlier, representatives of Russian streaming services, online cinemas and film productions proposed changing the bill, which spells out the procedure for using so-called orphan or “orphan” works – music, photographs or books whose author or copyright holder is unknown.

The initiative was put forward by a member of the New People party, Ksenia Goryacheva, who was supported by representatives of the Association of Film and Television Producers, the Internet Video Association, and the National Federation of the Music Industry.