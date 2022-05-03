Resolution aims to promote free competition and implement actions for the evolution of the Novo Mercado de Gás program
The federal government approved a resolution by the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) with guidelines for opening up the natural gas market. The objective is to improve energy policies to promote free competition. Also, implement actions for the transition period in the market, promoted by the evolution of the program New Gas Market.
Here’s the intact (94 KB) of the resolution published in this Tuesday’s edition of DOU (Official Diary of the Union). The document is signed by Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy).
The General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic informed that the measures result from the work of the CMGN (Committee for Monitoring the Opening of the Natural Gas Market), responsible for monitoring the implementation of the program.
“Improvements related to the market transition period were proposed, such as new guidelines and measures related to transparency and coordination between industry agents for the implementation of the market model provided for in the Law”, said the agency.
“Measures are proposed to develop the new natural gas market, especially in view of the adequacy of the procedures and standards used by the agents of the natural gas industry in the face of the new regulatory scenario, directing this sector in favor of national economic growth.”
Under the resolution, guidelines for designing a new natural gas market include:
- removal of economic and regulatory barriers to natural gas exploration and production activities;
- holding auctions of exploratory blocks on a regular basis;
- implementation of measures to stimulate competition that limit market concentration and promote competition in the supply of natural gas;
- stimulating the development of short-term and secondary, molecule and capacity markets;
- promoting the commercial and operational independence of carriers;
- strengthening the separation between potentially competitive activities;
- implementation of an independent and integrated management model for the natural gas transport system;
- implementation of the input and output model to reserve transport capacity;
- increased transparency regarding pricing and the characteristics, capabilities and use of infrastructure accessible to third parties;
- incentive to reduce transaction costs in the natural gas chain and increase market liquidity;
- adoption of a grant model for the activities of transport and underground storage of natural gas, adhering to the dynamics of the industry;
- improvement of indicative infrastructure plans;
- encouraging the development of natural gas storage facilities;
- promotion of non-discriminatory and transparent access by third parties to the outflow of gas pipelines;
- improvement of the tax structure of the natural gas sector in Brazil;
- promoting harmonization between state and federal regulations;
- promoting integration between the natural gas and electricity sectors;
- use of the Union’s natural gas, on an economic basis, taking into account the priority of supplying the national market;
- promoting a safe transition to the new natural gas market model.
