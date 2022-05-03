Resolution aims to promote free competition and implement actions for the evolution of the Novo Mercado de Gás program

The federal government approved a resolution by the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) with guidelines for opening up the natural gas market. The objective is to improve energy policies to promote free competition. Also, implement actions for the transition period in the market, promoted by the evolution of the program New Gas Market.

Here’s the intact (94 KB) of the resolution published in this Tuesday’s edition of DOU (Official Diary of the Union). The document is signed by Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy).

The General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic informed that the measures result from the work of the CMGN (Committee for Monitoring the Opening of the Natural Gas Market), responsible for monitoring the implementation of the program.

“Improvements related to the market transition period were proposed, such as new guidelines and measures related to transparency and coordination between industry agents for the implementation of the market model provided for in the Law”, said the agency.

“Measures are proposed to develop the new natural gas market, especially in view of the adequacy of the procedures and standards used by the agents of the natural gas industry in the face of the new regulatory scenario, directing this sector in favor of national economic growth.”

Under the resolution, guidelines for designing a new natural gas market include: