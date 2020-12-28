The Russian government will reform the authorities: the optimization will affect 45 ministries and departments. Reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the Cabinet.

74 such structural divisions and 37 deputy heads of federal bodies are to be cut. As a result of optimization, there will be fewer units that perform supporting functions.

“A structure in which the deputy head of the federal executive body supervises a structural unit, where only ten people work, cannot work effectively. It is important to ensure an optimal balance between the number of managers and subordinates, ”said Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko.

In November, he said that as part of the reform, more than 34,000 posts in the central offices of federal authorities and territorial departments will be cut.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced a governance reform in Russia on November 16. He specified that within the framework of the reform, which will begin on January 1, staff reduction will be carried out in ministries and regional divisions.