Ministry of Mines and Energy sent a list of 8 names; 6 of them already hold positions on the board

O Ministry of Mines and Energy sent to Petrobras the list of nominees for the state-owned company’s Board of Directors. The body suggested 8 names, 6 of which already hold positions on the board.

The information was initially published by Epbr Agency and confirmed by Power360. Read the list of nominees who already occupy the council:

Pietro Mendes;

Jean Paul Prates;

Vitor Saback;

Renato Galuppo;

Bruno Moretti;

Sergio Machado Rezende.

In addition to these 6 names, the government also nominated Benjamin Rabello Filho, president of the Petrobras Investment Committee, elected in 2023, and Ivanyra Correia, who has already served as an advisor to companies such as Bradesco It is Statkraft.

The government hopes to elect 6 names to the board. The Petrobras board has 11 vacancies. The other 5 names must represent minority shareholders and employees of the state-owned company.

At least one renewal among minority shareholders is planned. Councilor Marcelo Mesquita will no longer be able to be returned to his position as he has been a member of the council since 2016.

The Ordinary General Assembly is scheduled for April 25th. Nominees must undergo analysis by Celeg (Eligibility Committee) of Petrobras, an advisory body.