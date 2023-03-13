Nominations were published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Monday by Executive Secretary Ricardo Capelli

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security appointed this Monday (13.Mar.2023) the 27 new regional superintendents of the PRF (Federal Highway Police).

In January of this year, the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) fired 26 superintendents of the corporation, leaving only Jairo Lima, then director of the agency in Piauí, in charge.

Until the official appointment published this Monday, the regional headquarters were under the command of interim superintendents.

The nominations were published in the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) this Monday by the executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Capelli.

Here is the list of the 27 nominated superintendents and their respective federative units: