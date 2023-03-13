Nominations were published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Monday by Executive Secretary Ricardo Capelli
The Ministry of Justice and Public Security appointed this Monday (13.Mar.2023) the 27 new regional superintendents of the PRF (Federal Highway Police).
In January of this year, the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) fired 26 superintendents of the corporation, leaving only Jairo Lima, then director of the agency in Piauí, in charge.
Until the official appointment published this Monday, the regional headquarters were under the command of interim superintendents.
The nominations were published in the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) this Monday by the executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Capelli.
Here is the list of the 27 nominated superintendents and their respective federative units:
- Acre: Liege Lorenzetti Vieira;
- Alagoas: Juliano Quintella Malta Lessa;
- Amapá: Klebson Sampaio do Nascimento;
- amazon: Benjamin Affonso Neto;
- bahia: Vagner Gomes da Silva;
- Ceará: Flávio Antonio Holanda and Silva Martins;
- Federal District: Igor de Carvalho Ramos;
- Holy Spirit: Wermeson Mario Pestana;
- Goias: Tiago de Almeida Queiroz;
- Maranhao: Francinacio Morais Medeiros;
- Mato Grosso: Kellen Arthur Preza Nogueira;
- Mato Grosso do Sul: João Paulo Pinheiro Bueno;
- Minas Gerais: Fabio Henrique Silva Jardim;
- For: Cassiano Hilario Ribeiro Filho;
- Paraíba: Pedro Ivo Nogueira;
- Paraná: Fernando Cesar Borba;
- Pernambuco: Alexandre Rodrigues da Silva;
- Piauí: Bruno Ribeiro Dias;
- Rio de Janeiro: Vitor Almada da Costa;
- Large northern river: Pericles Venancio dos Santos;
- Rio Grande do Sul: Anderson Nunes dos Santos;
- Rondônia: Luciana da Silva Alves;
- Roraima: Ronaldo Guilherme Campos;
- Santa Catarina: Manoel Fernandes Bitencourt;
- São Paulo: Edson José Almeida Junior;
- sergipe: Vladimir Cardoso Hilario; It is
- Tocantins: Alonso Mata Trindade.
