You can pay a lot for petrol again, because refueling will be expensive again from 1 July.

Despite the high tax burden, we Dutch people keep on driving. Like we have something to prove. Or because we have a job where you need the car. Handy: because if there is a lot of driving, a lot of tax can also be collected.

That is why we have BPM on cars (a tax that is not known in other countries) and we pay extra excise duties on fuel. As a result, the Netherlands is just-well-just-not in the Top 10 lists of the most expensive petrol per liter in the world, together with some small states and other rich European places such as Iceland, Switzerland and Scandinavia.

Refuel again old-fashioned expensive soon

Now there is a chance that we can start climbing again on those overviews, because fuel prices will rise again soon. This is because the cabinet will most likely not extend the discount. Prices were lowered a while ago because of the war in Ukraine and the sanctions package for Russia.

As a result, prices suddenly rose enormously, making driving almost unaffordable. The government met us with a little excise discount. Sure, it’s a homemade cigar, but they couldn’t have done it either.

With the turn of the year, the discount was extended by another six months. This while prices in Germany already went back to the old level. In the Netherlands we can say goodbye to the discount on July 1. Officially nothing has been said about it yet. However, the government has to deal with all kinds of financial setbacks and cannot continue to give gifts to motorists.

An insider coalition source disagrees General Journal that there is simply no money to continue the discount. In particular, the reception of asylum seekers and compensation for Groningen citizens costs billions. Then they desperately need the 42 million that they miss out on an annual basis due to the discount.

Two stage rocket (maybe even three!)

The price increase will go in steps. It is the intention that you keep driving. Otherwise, a pack of cigarettes tomorrow would also suddenly be 25 euros if you MUST stop. So as of July 1, prices will rise again to the old level.

Subsequently, on January 1, there will be NO increase on top of that. Petrol will be 8.7 cents more expensive, diesel will increase by 5.6 cents and LPG will increase by 2.1 cents.

But the party is not over yet, because the Minister of Climate has made a proposal to make fuels much more expensive. However, biofuels are used that are slightly less harmful to the environment. Nothing is official about the latter yet, it is only a proposal.

