Until the next 9th, the Ministry of Health will complete the distribution of more than 400,000 units of fast-acting analogue insulin, used in the treatment of type 1 diabetes. after two failed attempts. It’s just that two previous trading sessions – in August of last year and in January of this year – did not receive proposals.

The Ministry of Health anticipated the delivery of insulin due to the risk of shortages caused by the worldwide shortage of the product. This load of 400,000 units is added to that of 1.3 million doses purchased on an emergency basis and which will guarantee the supply of SUS and more than 60,000 people who provide care in the Unified Health System.

According to the Ministry of Health, the most consumed regular insulins, indicated for patients with type 2 diabetes and other types, have “adequate stock”. Fast-acting insulin analogues were incorporated into the SUS in 2017 after approval by Conitec, the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System.

