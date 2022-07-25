The Ministry of Citizenship anticipated the payment schedule for Auxílio Brasil benefits for the month of August. In accordance with the normative instruction published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Monday, 25th, the installments will be paid from the 9th of the month, depending on the beneficiary’s Social Identification Number (NIS). Prior to the change, payments would be made within the last ten business days of each month. The calendar for the rest of the year has not changed.

Beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, the program that replaced Bolsa Família, receive an average of R$400 per month. After the approval of the so-called PEC of Benefits, the amount will be R$ 600 per month, but the boosted portion will only be disbursed by the government of Jair Bolsonaro from August to December of this election year. On Friday, the 22nd, the government published a provisional measure with extraordinary credit to fund payments.