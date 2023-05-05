The amounts will be transferred in two installments, in the months of May and June; spending for the government will be R$ 62.6 billion

The federal government will advance the annual allowance, known as the 13th salary, to 30 million beneficiaries of the INSS (National Institute of Social Security). The measure was signed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in a decree to be published in the Official Diary of the Union from Friday (5.May.2023).

The amounts will be paid in two installments, in May and June, according to the usual INSS payment schedule. The expenditure will be R$ 62.6 billion to the public coffers.

In addition to policyholders, pension dependents during 2023 who have received aid for temporary disability, accident aid, retirement, death pension or imprisonment aid will receive the annual allowance.

São Paulo is the state that will receive the largest transfer considering the 2 months of payment. There will be R$ 17.7 billion in resources.

Next is Minas Gerais, with R$ 6.9 billion in transfers, followed by Rio de Janeiro (R$ 6 billion), Rio Grande do Sul (R$ 5 billion), Paraná (R$ 3.67 billion) and Bahia (BRL 3.6 billion).