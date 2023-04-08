Technological requirements such as the integration between television programming and the internet will integrate the new generation of digital TV

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) presented a series of guidelines to promote the development of SBTVD-T (Brazilian Digital Terrestrial Television System) in Brazil. The standards were published in DOU (Official Gazette of the Union) on Thursday (6.Apr.2023). Here’s the full of the text (206 KB).

According to the document, the Ministry of Communications will support the SBTVD Forum so that the technical studies on the technological innovations that may integrate the next generation of SBTVD-T, named TV 3.0, are completed by December 31, 2024.

The system is a great evolution in the transmission of the open television signal. It promises a significant improvement in the reception and transmission of images and sounds. For this, it has defined which technologies must fulfill these tasks.

TV 3.0 should offer more interactivity, 4k or even 8k image quality, integration between television programming and the internet, and new ways of accessing cultural, educational, artistic and informative content.

The ministry and the SBTVD Forum coordinate the study carried out by Brazilian universities and industry and broadcasting partners on technologies that should be implemented in television sets manufactured from 2025 onwards. More than 20 international organizations sent technology proposals for TV 3.0.

In February 2022, the Forum defined the MPEG-H audio system, developed by Fraunhofer Society, to be integrated into TV 3.0. In the same month, the project entered the 3rd and final phase of complementary tests, research and development.

In 2023 and 2024, additional tests and technical specification activities will be carried out.

TV 3.0

TV 3.0 is the evolution of technology currently used open channel signal transmission, TV 2.5. System implementation tests are still running, currently in phase 2. It is expected to become operational in 2024.

The goal is to bring more sound and image quality than current digital TV and deliver more geographically segmented content according to the viewer’s profile. Segmentation is designed for better advertising targeting.

Furthermore, it should provide for a more transparent integration between open TV and the Internet. This integration must take place through connectivity between the channels and the applications, which will give the possibility to switch naturally between free-to-air TV and internet content offered by broadcasters.

The Brazilian Digital Terrestrial TV System states that it will be necessary to change some television sets, but that the signal transition must be done gradually so that the entire population has access, in the same way as the analogue signal was turned off.