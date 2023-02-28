According to minister Alexandre Silveira, the name to chair the board of directors is Pietro Adamo Sampaio Mendes

the minister Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) announced on Monday (27.Feb.2023) the list of nominees for the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the board of directors of Petrobras.

For the presidency of the council, Silveira appointed the current secretary of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, Pietro Adamo Sampaio Mendes.

“The indication of the MME [Ministério de Minas e Energia] –controlling shareholder of the state-owned company– renews the commitment of the Federal Government to respect the solid governance of Petrobras, maintaining compliance with the normative and legal precepts that govern the company”, said the ministry in announcement.

As members of the board of directors, the following were appointed:

The names of the independent members of the board were selected from a list prepared by a specialized company. They are: Sergio Machado Rezende and Suzana Kahn Ribeiro.

Nominees must undergo an evaluation by an internal Petrobras committee that analyzes resumes and possible conflicts. The board is renewed at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders, scheduled for April.