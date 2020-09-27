The government wishes to invest 3 million euros per year in particular “to generalize the early prenatal interview” and “to strengthen the maternity teams”, announces Adrien Taquet to the “JDD”.

In the wake of the extension of paternity leave, the government announced, Sunday, September 27, a battery of new measures to support young children and their parents “often lost”. “Parents feel quite alone, before and especially after childbirth. The idea is to accompany them during the first 1000 days”, explains to JDD the Secretary of State for Children and Families, Adrien Taquet.

Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday the decision to increase paternity leave to 28 days, including 7 mandatory, based on the report on the “first 1,000 days of the child” of a commission of experts, chaired by the child psychiatrist Boris Cyrulnik and handed over to the government in early September. Taking up other elements of the report, the government announces that it wants to invest 3 million euros per year to “generalize early prenatal interview, in the fourth month of pregnancy” and “strengthen maternity teams, by creating 200 additional positions by 2021”.

And “We will increase the number of home visits after the birth, in particular in the fifth week and the third month, which correspond to the peaks of post-partum depression. A disease from which 30% of mothers suffer”, promises the Secretary of State in this interview. “The goal is not to define the code of the good parent but to transmit ten key messages, on breastfeeding, exposure to screens or ordinary educational violence”, specifies the Secretary of State.

Everything will be entered in the health record. But also in the ‘1000 days’ application which should be online next summer.Adrien Taquet, Secretary of State for Children and Familiesto “JDD”

Adrien Taquet also indicates that he wants to set up “specific routes to take into account certain weaknesses “. “We are going to create 10 new mother-baby units to hospitalize those who need it most, and 20 additional mobile teams in perinatal psychiatry”, he specifies.

On the childcare side, the 280,000 childminders, usually authorized to look after a maximum of four children, will be able to take in one more, in emergency, one week per month. And a platform will be set up “to centralize and geolocate all available places”.

Adrien Taquet also assured that the government would “watch” parental leave, for which the Cyrulnik report recommends improving compensation. Leaving the framework of the “first 1000 days”, the States General of the fight against violence against children are to take place on November 17, he said.