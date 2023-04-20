By Camila Moreira

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The government will launch this Thursday 13 measures with the aim of facilitating access and reducing interest rates in the credit market, at a time of tight supply in Brazil.

According to a document released by the Ministry of Finance, the measures should result in expanding access to credit in a sustainable manner, reducing operating costs, defaults and interest rates on final consumer credit.

“The main aim is to reduce existing barriers and inefficiencies in the credit market; protect investors in the capital market; improve the functioning of institutions that support banking and capital markets; and improve the process of using guarantees”, said the note.

The Secretaries of the Treasury, Rogério Ceron, and Economic Reforms, Marcos Pinto, will give a press interview at 9 am, in the auditorium of the Ministry of Finance, to detail the measures.

The measures are divided into three axes: bank credit market, capital market and insurance market.

In the first case, there are nine measures. Among them, the National Treasury secretariat is going to change the manual that establishes instructions for requests for verification of limits and conditions so that States, municipalities and state-owned companies can contract credit operations, with or without a Union guarantee, so that the Union gives the endorsement to ensure counter-guarantee for state and municipal public-private partnership projects.

The measures also provide for a decree to allow the issuance of debentures with income tax exemption for investments in projects in the sectors of education, health and public safety, among others.

There is also a bill – Novo Marco das Garantias – pending in the Senate to improve and standardize the process of use and execution of guarantees constituted on movable and immovable property.

The government will also make a new proposal for a Bill to enable the use, as a guarantee of credit operations with financial institutions, of funds from open supplementary pension plans, personal insurance, the Individual Programmed Retirement Fund and capitalization.

The other measures involve simplification and less bureaucracy of credit, access to fiscal data, authorization for the creation of the digital real, improvement of bank resolution regimes, and alteration in the current regulation of the Over-indebtedness Law.

CAPITAL MARKETS AND INSURANCE

In the capital market, two measures involve new PLs to improve mechanisms to protect minority investors against damages caused by illicit acts by controlling shareholders and managers and to consolidate and improve the legislation that deals with financial market infrastructure, under the supervision of the Central Bank and of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The measures come after Americanas filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

“Aggrieved shareholders and investors will be able to file a collective civil action for liability, a measure that is similar to the logic already enshrined in the Consumer Protection Code,” the government said.

In the insurance market, a new supplementary bill aims to enable insurance cooperatives to expand the range of insurance lines beyond those already permitted (rural insurance, health and work accidents).

Another PL of the Chamber in progress in the Senate seeks to deal with private insurance norms. The measure revises and amplifies provisions of the Civil Code on insurance contracts, in order to improve the legal regime of insurance in Brazil.