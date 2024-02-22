Yanomami Land in the State recorded an increase in the number of deaths in 2023, even after the task force; Health talks about underreporting

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples announced this Thursday (22.Feb.2024) the creation of an indigenous hospital in Boa Vista, Roraima. According to the Secretary of Indigenous Health, Ricardo Weibe Tapeba, the works should begin in 2024, but there is no start date yet.

According to the secretary, the construction of the unit will be made possible through a partnership between the Ministry of Health and the Ebeserh (Brazilian Hospital Services Company) and the UFRR (Federal University of Roraima). The project, which does not yet have defined costs or deadlines, will be adapted to the particularities of the Yanomami population.

“We have a protocol for entry, assistance, hospital environments, including thinking about the profile of health professionals, interpreters, a model of assistance that is truly differentiated”he told journalists.

The government's announcement comes as the Yanomami Indigenous Land faces high rates of death from malaria and malnutrition.

In the 1st year of the president's administration Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which promised to solve the problem, the number of deaths was 363, an increase of 5.8% compared to the previous year, 2022, when Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was president. The data was obtained by Power360 via LAI (Access to Information Law).

Government officials said the 2023 numbers are expected to be even higher. The lag is due to underreporting – a consequence of the difficulty in accessing the region for health professionals.

“We are sure that we have underreporting, but now we know that we have a diagnosis of what was happening in the territory”said the Secretary of Health and Environmental Surveillance, Ethel Maciel. “We consider 2023 as our ground zero”he completed.

Furthermore, anthropological specificities of the Yanomami people, such as the cremation rituals of the dead, make it difficult to record deaths.

In relation to 2022, Maciel said that there were 7 health centers closed, that is, without health professionals to carry out the records. Thus, the estimate is that there were more than the 343 cases described.

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, stated that the actions carried out in 2023 were emergency in nature and should be made permanent from 2024. According to her, the presence of mining prevented health teams from serving the territory.

Faced with the failure of the ministry and the return of miners to the region, the government decided that the Armed Forces and the Federal Police must permanently occupy the area.