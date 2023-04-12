By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The government announced on Tuesday it will end the tax exemption on international orders of up to $50 as part of an effort to tax purchases from giant international retailers.

The Federal Revenue reported on Tuesday that the exemption never applied to online retail, but rather to “for shipments from individuals to individuals, but has been widely used fraudulently, for sales made by foreign companies”.

“There will no longer be a distinction in treatment for remittances by legal persons and individuals (today remittances by individuals of goods with relevant value are absolutely inexpressive). This distinction is only serving for generalized fraud in shipments”, said the Revenue in a note. With this, international orders of up to 50 dollars are also subject to the current tax of 60% on their value.

The measure should benefit local retailers such as Lojas Renner, Magazine Luiza and Mercado Livre, and is adopted after complaints from the sector about unfair competition from Asian giants such as AliExpress, from the Alibaba Group, Shein and Shopee.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad had already stated that the government would soon adopt tax measures targeting those who do not pay taxes as they should.

Haddad previously emphasized that “one or two large global companies” are disguising their e-retail activities by passing them off as person-to-person shipments to avoid paying taxes.

Combating this practice should generate between 7 billion and 8 billion reais in new revenue for the government, according to the minister.