The federal government released a series of changes to the eight notices of the Unified National Public Tender in two notices published in Official Diary of the Union, on Thursday (18). There are changes to training requirements, workplaces, remuneration, job relocations and also scores in the document evaluation stage.

A change occurred in the case of Labor Tax Auditor vacancies at the Ministry of Labor and Employment, with a notice providing for 900 vacancies. In the original version, there was information about the need for candidates to be “specialists in auditing and inspection”. The correction indicates that candidates from any area of ​​knowledge can compete.

Another change is in Notice 5, for the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples (Funai), in which there was a requirement that, for the position of educational affairs technician, in the specialty of pedagogy, the person could have a degree in any area. In rectification, there is a need to be trained in a higher education course.

In a note, the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services classified the rectifications as “formal” and that “they do not bring any harm to the candidates”. The ministry defended that the objective of the rectifications is “to avoid divergent interpretations of the notice and to guarantee fairness in the selection of candidates who will enter the public service”.

The rectification also includes information on expanding security procedures. “Candidates will not be able to wait in the exam room after the gates close, except to go to the bathroom, necessarily accompanied by an inspector; start testing the room inspector's authorization; record or publish by image, video or sound the test or any material used in the competition; be absent from the testing room without being accompanied by an inspector; take and/or drink alcoholic beverages and/or use illicit drugs and/or cigarettes and other tobacco products at the test site.”

Check it out on Official Diary of the Union the full notices and corrections.