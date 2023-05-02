Notices must be published within 6 months; most of the vacancies ask for higher level

The federal government authorized public tenders for Funai (National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples) and the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change. In total, 600 vacancies will be opened.

The ordinances were published in this Tuesday’s (May 2, 2023) edition of the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here is the full text of the document on the funai vacancies (108 KB) and about the ministry vacancies (76 KB).

According to the ordinances, notices must be published within 6 months. 98 will be open for the ministry – all environmental analysts with higher education. As for Funai, there will be 502 new posts, which include vacancies for Specialized Indigenous Specialists and forestry and agronomist engineers. Read the full list: