Campaign D-Day will be on May 18, marked as the National Day to Combat Abuse and Sexual Exploitation against Children and Adolescents

The Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship launched a digital campaign to mark the National Day to Combat Abuse and Sexual Exploitation against Children and Adolescents. The objective is to promote the date and raise awareness of society for the prevention and confrontation of these crimes.

Campaign D-DayMake Beautiful. Protect our children and teenagers” will be on May 18, the official date of the start of the action that will continue until the 31st of the month. On the occasion, the government should launch a package of measures to prevent and face sexual exploitation against children and adolescents.

In the digital environment, the campaign will address the identification of abuse through changes in behavior, encouraging dialogue and how children and adolescents can protect themselves from possible threats.

The May program includes seminars and events to publicize actions by the ministries of Education, Health, Tourism and Justice and Public Security, in addition to the participation of influencers and spokespersons in defense of the rights of children and adolescents .

With information from Brazil Agency.