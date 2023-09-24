Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/24/2023 – 19:55

The Ministries of Ports and Airports and Transport announced this Sunday, the 24th, that they will take strategic actions to mitigate the drought that is plaguing the rivers of Amazonas and Rondônia. Furthermore, the federal government called for Tuesday, the 26th, a meeting with state governments and federal benches to discuss the matter.

The drought situation in the North region was addressed in an article published on Thursday, 21, by Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system. As shown, the dry period is already affecting navigation on important rivers such as the Amazon itself, potentially reducing transport capacity by 40% in two weeks and up to 50% by October. When contacted about the matter before publication, the responsible federal departments reported that they were still studying actions.

Now, pointing to the numbers cited in the report, the ministries say that the situation is being treated as a matter of urgency. In the case of the Benjamin Constant to Tabatinga section, on the Solimões River, initial surveys and studies were carried out and the emergency situation has already been declared. According to MPor and Transport, the resources have already been reserved. The bodies are awaiting the final procedures for the publication of the dredging contract in the region, which should take place by the beginning of October.

In the case of the region around the mouth of the Madeira River and the Tabocal region, the Waterway Infrastructure Directorate said that as soon as it became aware, it began the necessary surveys, which are ongoing, to continue the contracting process. It is estimated that dredging at the site will begin in the first half of October.

Meeting

On Tuesday, 26th, the ministries of Ports and Airports and Transport will meet with the governors of Amazonas, Wilson Miranda Lima (União Brasil), and of Rondônia, Marcos Rocha (União Brasil), in addition to the deputies and senators of the States . The aim is to discuss the unusual drought in the region and present the strategic actions that are already being taken.