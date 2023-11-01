Trial was scheduled for November 8; group intends to present a new proposal to Barroso

The Ministry of Labor, the AGU (Advocacy General of the Union), Caixa Econômica Federal and 6 union centrals met this Tuesday (31.Oct.2023) and announced that they will file a request with the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to postpone the judgment on the correction of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service) for 30 days. In notethe ministry led by Luiz Marinho said that the request targets ADI 5090 (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) which should be voted on by the Court on November 8th – a date that It’s already a postponement of the agenda. The group must create a new proposal that “ensure the financial health and sustainability of the FGTS”.