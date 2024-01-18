Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/18/2024 – 21:31

Left out of the federal government's first package of adjustments to the Public Security forces, announced in December, which included agents from the Federal Police (PF) and the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the criminal police officers have now reached their own agreement to reconstitute their salary.

The category will see an average increase of more than 60%. The final salary will jump from around R$13 thousand to R$20 thousand. There are approximately 1,600 employees operating in the country's five federal penitentiaries.

The agreement was signed between the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services and the National Federation of Federal Criminal Police Officers this Tuesday, 16th, in Brasília.

In addition to salary recovery, the government must present a bill to regulate the career structure and require higher education in the next public examinations. Planalto and the union reached a consensus after five meetings over the last few months.

In December, federal police officers and highway police officers were promised a staggered increase over three years, starting in August. PF delegates will earn up to R$41,000 at the end of the period and civil servants at the top of their careers in the PRF will receive R$26,000.

The agreement ended protests by professional associations for better salaries. The “turtle” demonstrations and operations extended back to the administration of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The PF unions still intend to resume conversations about career restructuring, not included in the pact, but the promise of readjustment guaranteed a truce in the relationship with the government.