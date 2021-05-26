The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, during a control session of the Government in the Senate, on May 25. ALBERTO ORTEGA / Europa Press

White smoke in the negotiation between the Government and social agents to extend the ERTE until September 30. Two days after the last meeting ended without an agreement, and one since the employer’s refusal to the latest proposal prevented the Council of Ministers from approving its extension, the negotiators reached an agreement on Wednesday. The Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, and the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, smoothed out rough edges regarding the volume and direction of the exemptions, and CC OO and UGT later seconded a contract that will be signed this Thursday in a council extraordinary.

A phone call early in the afternoon served for both Escrivá and Garamendi, who had starred in a harsh crossing of statements in various interviews throughout the day – the leader of the businessmen came to accuse the minister of “lack of sensitivity” -, reduce the intensity of their differences and reach an understanding. Both government and business sources point out that both parties were willing to give in on some of their claims, in view of the imminent expiration, on May 31, of the current framework for temporary employment regulation files (ERTE), in which 600,000 workers are now covered.

Despite the fact that the final pact does not mean that neither the Government nor businessmen – accompanied by the unions and even by the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz – have completely renounced their initial position, it does mean that the claims have been lowered to find a point meeting. The alleged incentive for the recovery of workers defended by Escrivá and the protection scheme for those who continue in ERTE are still there.

Social Security sources assure that the minister has made “a great effort to reach an agreement.” “Our idea of ​​incentivizing activation seems to have finally been understood,” they celebrate. CEOE sources point out that its executive committee “has unanimously approved the latest proposal, understanding that it is tailored to the needs of companies, especially those with the worst situation and prospects for the next few months.” At the same time, they assure that this agreement until September 30 “will require pressing until then on the evolution of the pandemic and the economic crisis to prolong or adopt new support measures, where appropriate.”

The latest offer launched by Escrivá maintains the exemptions in force for the months of June, July and August (85% and 75% depending on size) for those workers who are covered by an ERTE, and reduces them in September (70% and 65%). But it also raises those of those who leave it to return to their job (95% and 75%, respectively).

This stimulus plan – similar to the one used at the beginning of last summer – will finally be deployed throughout the period that includes the extension. “We are going towards a total normalization in autumn”, Escrivá pointed out in Onda Cero, “and for this reason we have to encourage companies to recover as many workers as possible to reach pre-pandemic figures.”

The continuity of this essential tool to avoid the tear of the labor market in the last year – and that during the hardest time of the pandemic came to protect more than three and a half million workers – has never been at stake, as they have pointed out. permanently the three parties involved in its development. However, the castling of the two fronts has been more tedious to undo than expected from the beginning. Hence, the contacts have intensified in recent days in view of how the announcement of what will be the fifth extension of the ERTE since the outbreak of the coronavirus was increasingly adjusted to the end date of the previous one.

“I think this is great news for hundreds of thousands of workers and companies, and that it should give way to an economic recovery that has to go hand in hand with vaccination,” said the Secretary General of UGT, Pepe Álvarez. “It was a difficult agreement that could have been reached without so much dedication of public resources, but it is magnificent news,” added Unai Sordo, general secretary of CC OO.