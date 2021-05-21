The extension of the ERTE beyond May 31 – the date on which their validity ends – has not yet crystallized. The government and social agents have concluded the last meeting of the Tripartite Labor Monitoring Commission held this Friday without agreeing on a new design for a tool that has sustained thousands of jobs during the pandemic. Beyond the extension of the new term ―until September 30―, the details about the calculation of the exemptions of which the suspended workers are beneficiaries and the employers who use the ERTE as a lifeline continue to delay the signing of the new pact .

According to Cristina Antoñanzas, Deputy Secretary General of the UGT, after the meeting – which was headed by the Secretary of State for Employment and Social Economy, Joaquín Rey – the latest proposal transmitted by the Government will be reviewed “throughout the weekend” to try to reach a pact as soon as possible. Not surprisingly, for the renewal to be applied on time, the Executive would be interested in approving the extension during the next Council of Ministers, to be held on Tuesday, May 25. From CC OO they corroborate that the contacts will be maintained over the weekend in order to be approved during a next meeting on Monday.

The pulse around the exemptions is produced from the position of the Government and the employers to reinforce the exemptions for those who rescue the largest number of ERTE workers, while the unions do not consider it appropriate to reduce those that are focused on the collective of employees in a situation of temporary suspension. According to the latest data from Social Security, 580,000 people were, as of May 17, in a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE).

The current framework establishes quota exemptions for the sectors ultra-protected and companies in its value chain of 85% if they have less than 50 workers and 75% for those with more than 50 employees, both for reinstated and suspended workers. In ERTEs due to activity impediments, the exemptions are 100% for companies with fewer than 50 workers and 90% for those with more than 50 employees, while in ERTEs for limitation of activity, the exemptions are decreasing until May 2021. For companies with less than 50 workers, these were 100% in February, 90% in March and 85% in April and they will be 80% in May. For those with more than 50 employees, these percentages are 90%, 80%, 75% and 70%, respectively.

Relaxation for the self-employed

This is not the only front that the Government keeps open in terms of social assistance. After the last proposal provided by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration to the organizations of the self-employed last Wednesday – in which some of the requirements to access the different benefits were hardened – generated considerable discontent in the group, the waters have calmed down slightly after the last modifications. In fact, in the new sketch some of those increases are revoked: those self-employed who were receiving the benefit for cessation of activity compatible with work on May 31 and want to continue receiving it until September 30 ―as well as with the ERTE the extension It would be four months – they will have to prove, in the second and third quarters of 2021, a reduction of more than 50% of the returns recorded in the second and third quarters of 2019, as well as not having obtained net returns greater than 6,650 euros in 2021.

Another of the reformulated sections of the proposal has to do with the extension of the extraordinary benefit for cessation of activity. In order to continue charging it, the self-employed must be registered and up to date with the payment of their contributions, and not have net returns in the second and third quarters of 2021 greater than 4,275 euros. In addition, they must prove in the second and third quarters of this year an income lower than 75% of those in the same quarters of 2019. The amount will be 50% of the minimum base.

Regarding the extraordinary benefit for cessation of activity for the self-employed affected by the temporary suspension of activity as a result of the approval of measures to contain the covid, the document says that, as of June 1, the self-employed who are forced to suspend their activity or maintain for the same reasons the suspension of their activity started prior to the indicated date, they will be entitled to an economic benefit. The amount of the benefit will be 70% of the minimum contribution base and the benefit will be incompatible with the receipt of remuneration for the development of an employee’s work, unless the income from employed work is less than 1, 25 times the minimum wage (SMI). There is also an exemption of 90% of the contributions corresponding to the month of June, 75% of those corresponding to July, 50% of those corresponding to August and 25% of those for September.