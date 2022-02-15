The government and social agents will meet again this Thursday to address the transition from the Pandemic Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) to those contemplated in the labor reform under the name of the ‘RED mechanism’. This was announced this Tuesday by the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, upon her arrival at the Informal Council of Employment Ministers held in Bordeaux (France).

«We are going to convene the social agents this coming Thursday to establish the transition and deployment mechanisms of the ERTE. The ERTE right now are already incorporated into the labor reform in a structural way in its articles 47 and 47 bis and, therefore, what we are going to work with the social agents, employers and unions, is the direct application of articles 47 and 47 bis of the labor reform, which entered into force on December 30 of last year,” he specified.

The ERTE of limitation and impediment of activity derived from covid will expire on February 28, when the term agreed in the last extension ends, as established. However, this time it will not be necessary to negotiate a new extension since the labor reform recently approved by Congress already structurally incorporates this employment maintenance mechanism for crisis situations, whether temporary or sectoral, or low demand.

“The great characteristic of the ERTE of the reform is that they can be activated to face sectoral crises,” explained Díaz, who made it clear that if there were any sector that required the application of this precept, there would be no problem, since the labor reform has been in force since end of 2021. However, it will convene the tripartite table for this Thursday with the aim of clarifying the deployment of the so-called ‘RED mechanism’.