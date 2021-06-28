The Collective of Pensioners of Santurtzi, Barakaldo and Bilbao, on June 15 during a demonstration. Miguel Toña / EFE

The first part of the pension reform is already defined and agreed. Negotiations between the government, employers and unions were well advanced at the meeting set for this Monday, and in it they have finished solving some technical aspects that were pending and an agreement has been reached that satisfies all parties. José Luis Escrivá, Minister of Social Security, had paved the way even more by assuring this Monday at a breakfast organized by Nueva Economía Forum – held a few hours before the meeting – that he considered “reasonable” to think that an agreement could be reached this week , since throughout the last meetings the text had been “progressively approached and improved with the contributions of all”.

In this first reform package –which has the support of Brussels– four fundamental sections are contemplated: the repeal of the sustainability factor (the mechanism that links the benefit to life expectancy), the revaluation of pensions adapting them to the Price Index Consumption (CPI); and the establishment of measures to bring the real retirement age closer to the legal one. It has also been agreed to transfer the Social Security deficit to the State accounts, thus freeing it from bearing improper expenses, just over 22,000 million that will be paid for with taxes instead of contributions. With this transfer, the Executive considers that the financial situation of the system is clarified and the concern of pensioners is reduced. From this moment on, some items such as aid for early retirement, the reduction of contributions to promote employment, the favorable treatment of schemes such as the agrarian system or the maternity supplement will be borne by the State.

Later, the aspects related to the second part of the reform will be resolved, among which are the calculation of years to calculate pensions, the increase in the maximum contribution bases, the contributions of the self-employed by their real income and the relative changes to maximum pensions.

Intergenerational equity mechanism

The repeal of the sustainability factor has been a maxim for the unions throughout the negotiation. This adjustment mechanism, introduced by the Popular Party in 2013 and which was to come into force in 2019 – it was suspended until 2023 – was intended to establish the calculation of pensions in relation to life expectancy. In the opinion of the workers’ representatives, this system exclusively penalized retirees, since it did not focus on other parameters such as the calculation of the benefit, the years to be worked to earn the right, the retirement age, the incentives and penalties to extend working life or contributions.

The sustainability factor will be replaced by a new corrective formula that, according to the Escrivá department, will be available in the next five months. It will be “an intergenerational equity mechanism that will operate from 2027”, as stated in the draft preliminary draft of Law to guarantee the purchasing power of pensions and other measures to reinforce financial sustainability, to which EL PAÍS has had access. This five-month period satisfies the unions, who understand it enough to find a new formula that links the different generations and is less discriminatory.

Revaluation with the CPI

Another important aspect of this part of the pension reform is that which has to do with their appreciation. Following the recommendations of the Toledo Pact, and in order to guarantee the maintenance of the purchasing power of pensioners, these will be adjusted according to the inflation registered in the previous year, and which is determined by the CPI – an index that collects the variation in the prices of a series of goods and services purchased by households. In addition, it has been guaranteed that in the event that the result of this is negative – that prices fall – they will remain unchanged. Of course, every five years, the Government and social agents will carry out an evaluation to consider whether it is necessary to make any adjustments, as long as there is no loss of purchasing power.

But perhaps the route through which the Government has opted the most to correct the imbalances of the pension system, and to alleviate – as far as possible – its weight in the accounts, is the one that is aimed at bringing the real retirement age closer. (now at about 64.6 years) to legal age (between 65 and 66 in 2021). To this end, a series of instruments have been agreed that work both as incentives or disincentives to extend professional careers. During his participation in the New Economy Forum breakfast, Escrivá pointed out that these measures to extend the careers will be “voluntary”, and will have a “gradual deployment”.

Checks up to 12,000 euros

To encourage workers to extend their career, the Government has designed a range of bonuses for each extra year that they add after reaching the legal retirement age. These checks ―Which are in line with the volume of pensions obtained from the years of contribution― ranging from 4,786.27 euros for those with the lowest pensions (9,569 euros per year), to 12,060.12 for those who They have contributed for more than 44 and a half years and are entitled to a maximum pension (37,567 euros).

The other way to delay the retirement age is to reduce the amount of pensions based on the number of months – it is no longer by quarters – that pensioners decide to advance their retirement. Although these coefficients also vary depending on the period of contributions, the highest values ​​reach 21% for those who decide to retire 24 months before reaching the legal age (the maximum period that can be advanced) and who have contributed less than 38 years and half; and 13% for those who are 44 and a half years old. The pinch is decreasing depending on the number of months until reaching the lowest cuts, which are 3.26% and 2.81%, respectively, when what is anticipated is only one month.

Within the second phase of the pension reform, and which is where the parties involved in the negotiation assure that the greatest discrepancies are concentrated, the new real income contribution system for the self-employed will be resolved, and the gradual increase in the maximum contribution bases. While the new table of values ​​for workers by their own account is quite advanced – it remains to be determined how many sections and on what amounts they apply – as recognized by the organizations that represent them, it is the other point that keeps the government and employers at odds. Component 30 of the Recovery Plan sent by the Government to Brussels states that the maximum contribution base for pensions will be gradually raised before the end of 2022 and that its implementation will progressively cover the next three decades, in order to ensure its correct deployment.