The Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, the business organizations CEOE and Cepyme, and the two large unions CC OO and UGT, agreed this Wednesday night an agreement to regulate the employment situation of workers who distribute or distribute any product through digital platforms such as Glovo, Deliveroo, UberEats or Amazon, the now famous ‘riders’. In the future regulation, which will be processed as a Decree-Law and will come into effect three months after being published in the BOE, the jurisprudence established by the Supreme Court is followed.

Last September, the high court established that the distributors are employed and not self-employed. In this sense, the new law recognizes the presumption of employment of workers who provide paid delivery services through companies that manage this work on digital platforms. That is, a priori they will no longer be considered autonomous.

Likewise, the legal text – of a single article – provides that the legal representation of the workers – the company committees, where the unions appear – must be informed of the rules that contain the algorithms and artificial intelligence systems according to which work is distributed on platforms. Said data may affect their working conditions, including access to and maintenance of employment, as well as the preparation of professional profiles.

Satisfaction in UGT and CC OO

For the UGT deputy secretary general, Cristina Antoñanzas, this agreement “is a first step of many on a path that begins with the aim of continuing to advance to regulate the working conditions of platform workers,” reports Europa Press. For his part, the Secretary General of CCOO, Unai Sordo, insisted on Wednesday that “these people are not self-employed, but workers.”

Sources from the CEOE, for their part, confirmed that the pact has the approval of its Executive Committee and that the decree respects the confidentiality of the algorithm. Government and social agents had been negotiating on this matter since January 2020.