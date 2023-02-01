The Government and the PSC have announced this Wednesday that they have closed an agreement with the Socialists to approve the Catalan budgets. The two formations have communicated the pact through a press release. Pere Aragonès and Salvador Illa will sign the pact this afternoon, which some groups will use to proclaim the start of a new left-wing tripartite, like the one that governed Catalonia between 2003 and 2010, first under the presidency of Pasqual Maragall and later, under José Montilla .

The agreement between the PSC and ERC represents a turning point in Catalan politics, marked since 2012 by successive pacts between the pro-independence forces. The secessionist unity was blown up with the break between ERC and Junts, four months ago, and now a new stage is opening in Catalonia, with the alliance between two forces from two blocks that until now were granite. Socialists and Republicans are political adversaries, but they have reached understandings in three areas: Congress, Catalonia and Barcelona City Council.

“This is a budget agreement, not a legislature,” both the Minister of the Presidency, Laura Vilagrà, and the head of the opposition, Salvador Illa, have stated in separate appearances. Both parties try to minimize its relevance a few months before the municipal elections. The Government will approve the accounts tomorrow, Thursday, in an extraordinary executive council and will make the process urgent, with the aim of having the numbers in force for the month of March.

Illa believes that the Budget agreement leads Catalonia "from inertia to action."



The Government has presented the agreement with the Socialists with the utmost coldness. He has limited the pact to the accounts, he has not even thanked the PSC for its support and has called on Junts to join during the process. “The majority of 52% (of secessionist vote) is still in force,” Vilagrà stated. “We want to resolve the conflict and it will only be resolved with a referendum,” he said. Aragonès began the legislature now two years ago hand in hand with Junts and the CUP and is preparing to approve his accounts, in the middle of his term, with PSC and commons. Vilagrà has highlighted the differences with the PSC more than the points that unite them and that have allowed them to reach an agreement.

“It is not a legislature agreement”



“Let no one confuse”, Salvador Illa has affirmed along the same lines, anticipating the voices from Junts, CUP and the right that they are going to take the start of a new tripartite for granted. “It is not an agreement of the legislature”, “it is relevant, but it is only for budgets”, the leader of the PSC has assured. The Socialists have justified the agreement by “responsibility”, because “they put the general interests” before their own electoral interests. “I have tried to add, we seek broad consensus, we work to unite the Catalans,” said Illa. “I am concerned that the Government will govern, I am not concerned if it will be able to finish the legislature,” he pointed out.

Junts has charged against the agreement. In his opinion, the independence unity has been broken and the legislature of 52% (of secessionist vote) has ended. From the central government, the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, has celebrated the budget agreement between ERC and PSC, which in his opinion shows the Catalonia of the future, based on agreements between different parties and the end of the bloc policy.

Coup of internal authority



The agreement between the Executive of Aragonès and socialists has been waiting. Both sides have played a long-haul game. The Government first prioritized the agreement with the Government on the reform of the Penal Code. ERC did not want to link its support to the general state budget with the Catalan accounts so as not to lose negotiating strength in Madrid, since its first objective was to repeal the crime of sedition. When the Government got hold of the 2023 accounts, it first sought the support of Junts. It was a negotiating strategy, because the junteros have never had the will to reach agreements with ERC, after leaving the Catalan Government in October of last year. After the independence divorce, ERC went to plan B, the PSC, which has lengthened the talks to its liking. The Socialists have taken advantage of the budget negotiation to offset the cost of the Penal Code reform, to visualize that they are the first force in Parliament and so that it is now the Government that appears as the one that makes concessions. Last week Aragonès assumed firsthand the decision to yield to the PSC and give the go-ahead to the fourth ring road, between Sabadell and Terrassa, a road that the Republicans were directly opposed to. The last obstacle was assuming the demand of the Socialists to “modernize” the El Prat airport. A technical commission has been agreed between the Government and the Government that allows “agreeing on the new airport model” so that it “gains capacity”. The Catalan Government has also committed to “complete the processes related to the start of the project” of the Hard Rock tourist complex, in Vilaseca, in Salou, next to Port Aventura.

Aragonès has had to give a coup of internal authority, in party key, to be able to carry out the budgets. Four months ago, the president of the Generalitat dismissed his vice president, Jordi Puigneró, from Junts. He forced the departure of the junteros from the Government. From the first day, they disagreed on almost everything, especially on the sovereignist agenda: Junts rejected the dialogue table and did not agree with supporting Spanish governance. ERC opted to govern alone, but from the first the Aragonès executive was born weak. With the support of only 33 deputies (out of 135), the legislature, until 2025, was going to be very long for Aragonès. The Republican leader has had to face resistance from sectors of his party, especially Oriol Junqueras, who were more in favor of the budget extension so as not to depend on the PSC. The president of the Generalitat saves the legislature, but the ghost of the electoral advance continues in force, since the Government continues to rely on only 33 deputies. “The objective is to finish the legislature,” the Government has expressed.