After several days plagued by cross accusations and judicial decisions in between, Alberto Fernández, Axel Kicillof and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta could see each other again Again within the framework of the restrictions that the three administrations analyze for the end of this week to try to contain the very high curve of coronavirus infections that has the health system of the Metropolitan Area on the brink of collapse.

“Everyone understood that you have to lower the decibels“They assured this newspaper from one of the three administrations, after the tripartite link between the President and the governor, on the one hand, and the head of the Government reached its level of maximum tension since the pandemic completely occupied the public agenda, as of March last year.

According to high official sources, new restrictions could be announced between Wednesday and Thursday for the City and Greater Buenos Aires, which comprise the highest percentage of coronavirus cases, hours before the measures arranged almost fifteen days ago by the Casa Rosada expire. The potential is due to the dynamism of the decisions: a while before the head of state formalized the suspension of face-to-face classes, the ministers Nicolás Trotta and Carla Vizzotti had remarked exactly the opposite.

According to Buenos Aires sources, Rodríguez Larreta now he seriously analyzes advancing in new restrictions, after clinging with unusual harshness to school attendance.

The main concern is the occupation of therapy beds -the variable that worries the most-, which is growing by gigantic steps: the official report this Sunday marked a saturation above 76%. Despite the fact that, as Minister Fernán Quirós stressed in a press conference on Friday, the case curve began to show signs of slowing down, albeit at very high levels.

The minister asked for time “until Tuesday” to evaluate the evolution of infections, anchored in the last days in an average of 2,700 cases. For the City, that’s “D-Day”. Meanwhile, the idea is to show controls on the street in these 48 hours. “We are going to have to decide to lower public circulation if the cases do not drop,” Quirós said this Sunday in television statements.

This Sunday, the 15 thousand new cases yielded a disturbing data: with the little more than 43 thousand tests, positivity climbed to 34%.

On Friday at the last minute, Kicillof, the most emphatic for weeks in the request to adopt much tougher measures, arrived urgently at the Casa Rosada in the company of Nicolás Kreplak, his Deputy Minister of Health, and had a long meeting with Fernández.

At the same time, Rodríguez Larreta gathered his “small table from COVID” -formed by Quirós and some of the closest collaborators- to review the epidemiological data. A couple of hours later, Minister Mario Meoni died unexpectedly and painfully in a traffic accident near Junín that left the coronavirus in the background for 24 hours.

On the night of this Sunday, the head of government was meeting again at his small table.

Buenos Aires government sources assure that they are much more permissive to advance in tougher restrictions, concerned about the occupation of ICU beds. Despite resistance from a sector of the cabinet, led by Jose Luis Giusti, the Minister of Economic Development, who does not want to know anything with new measures. In the City they emphasize that possible initiatives have to be supported by economic announcements of the Nation to alleviate the consequences of the closure.

During the week, prior to the ruling of federal judge Esteban Furnari with which the Casa Rosada sought to suspend face-to-face classes in Buenos Aires, there had been an internal debate about the possible short-termism of Rodríguez Larreta’s decision not to abide by that judicial resolution awaiting the Supreme Court, which must give a signal in the coming days.

The head of government is now ready to sit at a table with Fernández and Kicillof. But he remains very firm in his defense of school attendance. In the Buenos Aires administration, different closure scenarios are being considered, with absolute prioritization of education, at least at the lower levels. By the way, Rodríguez Larreta’s bond with Mauricio Macri has improved notably in recent times.

The relationship between the President and Rodríguez Larreta is still going through moments of extreme tension due to the judicialization of face-to-face classes after Fernández’s unconsulted decision that irritated the head of the City. There are, however, “underground” connections to try to rebuild the links: the most oiled of them is that of Diego Santilli and Julio Vitobello.

In the case of the head of government and the governor, they have not spoken for a couple of weeks. The last time they did it, they trust, was before the measures that aimed to lower the circulation at night, in the first week of April. The Buenos Aires president did speak with Quirós last week.

Kicillof chatted, a few days later, with Santilli. And there were no more exchanges. The governor and the President then handled each other unilaterally. And the presidential decision to advance on the face-to-face classes ended up breaking the tripartite administration of the pandemic in the Metropolitan Area.

“We continue to consider coordination essential“, they explain from La Plata.

